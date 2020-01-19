First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The big story for the next 2 or 3 days will be the cold….with a little fine print about snow chances late Monday. For today and tonight it will be clear and very cold. Despite full sunshine, highs today will range from the upper 20s northeast to the mid 30s southwest. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s, however. Tonight looks to be the coldest night of the year thus far, with lows in the teens. Monday will be the coldest day of this outbreak, though lighter winds means less of a wind chill factor. Another interesting feature Monday will be a potent little upper level trough dropping in from the northwest. Models are not handlng this well….but would not be surprised to get a band of light snow move across the region about sunset on Monday. Should be pretty light, but could cause some brief slick travel for the evening commute.
After Monday we’ll get into a slow but gradual warming trend as our cold pattern weakens. Tuesday will still be cold, but sunny and quiet….and by Wednesday we’ll get back into southwesterly flow aloft with increasing clouds. By Thursday into Friday rain chances will be increasing again…with rain most likely Thursday night and early Friday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.