First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The big story for the next 2 or 3 days will be the cold….with a little fine print about snow chances late Monday. For today and tonight it will be clear and very cold. Despite full sunshine, highs today will range from the upper 20s northeast to the mid 30s southwest. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s, however. Tonight looks to be the coldest night of the year thus far, with lows in the teens. Monday will be the coldest day of this outbreak, though lighter winds means less of a wind chill factor. Another interesting feature Monday will be a potent little upper level trough dropping in from the northwest. Models are not handlng this well….but would not be surprised to get a band of light snow move across the region about sunset on Monday. Should be pretty light, but could cause some brief slick travel for the evening commute.