First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Arctic air continued to ooze in from the northwest today, with official high temps ranging from the mid 20s north to the mid 30s south. As we go through the night the coldest air will keep sinking south so by daybreak most of the area will have air temps in the teens…maybe even upper SD’s north along I-64. If winds can decrease some patchy fog could form over the river and ponds. On Monday after a potent but moisture-starved upper trough will sink in from the northwest…with increasing afternoon and evening clouds. With extremely dry air at the surface, most of the precip will likely evaporate between the clouds and the surface. If it can overcome the dry air, we could end up with a band of two of light flurry snow showers or flurries. Trace-level accumulations could make for some minor travel impacts Monday evening as road temps will be very cold.