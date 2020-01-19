First Alert: Another cold day, with some snow expected Monday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The next 2 or 3 days are expected to be cold. With a chance of snow Monday.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth, said for Sunday the heartland will see full sunshine. But temperatures will remain cold, with the upper 20s to the north and mid 30s in the south. Though winds will keep wind chills will keep temperatures in the teens and 20s.
For tonight, Brian said, it is expected to be the coldest night of the year so far. With lows across the heartland expected to be in the teens.
Monday is expected to be the coldest of the outbreak so far. Brian says, the lighter winds will mean less of a wind chill.
An upper level trough will be coming from the northwest. A light band of light snow could move across the heartland around sunset. The snow is expected to be light, but it could cause some slick travel Monday evening.
After Monday, a slow warming trend. Tuesday, will still be cold, but sunny and quiet.
By the end of the week, rain chances will increase. With rain most likely Thursday night and early Friday.
