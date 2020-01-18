US 45 back open

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All lanes of US 45 are back open and the stoplights have been set back to cycling.
Due to a crash at the the intersection of Lone Oak Road (US 45) and South Friendship, Lone Oak Road northbound had been reduced to one lane.
The other lanes reopened when the crash investigation is finished.
The stoplight at the intersection was set to flashing red instead of cycling.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to drive carefully around the first responders and investigators.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.