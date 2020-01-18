Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-BBA-ROYALS-GLASS-OBIT
Former Walmart exec, Royals owner David Glass dies at 84
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Walmart Inc. chief executive David Glass, who owned the Kansas City Royals for nearly two decades before selling the franchise this past fall, died last week of complications from pneumonia. He was 84. The Glass family said the businessman died Jan. 9. He had been dealing with health issues for some time. The Glass family said a memorial will be held Jan. 27 at Northwest Arkansas Fellowship Bible Church in Rogers, Arkansas.
Wife of Missouri snake breeder arrested in his 2017 death
NEW FLORENCE, Mo. (AP) — Two people are charged with murder in the death of a mid-Missouri snake breeder. Michael Humphrey, of Jefferson City, and Lynlee Renick, of New Florence are charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Renick's husband, Benjamin, was killed inside his reptile farm near New Florence in June 2017. KMIZ-TV reports court documents say a person Lynlee Renick was having an affair came forward with information in January 2019. Missouri patrol troopers said the witness told investigators Lynlee Renick discovered her husband planned to divorce her and she was afraid he would take their children.
Missouri man sentenced for killing witness in a murder case
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A 28-year-old man was sentenced to 34 years in prison for killing a woman who was a witness in a murder case against him. Michael Dumas was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Prosecutors say Dumas killed 46-year-old Sarah Simms in Independence in November 2018. Simms was in a car with Dumas in September 2017 when he allegedly was in a gun battle with another car, leading to the death of 18-year-old Phillip Anderson. Dumas is scheduled to go to trial in August for second-degree murder in Anderson's death.
Full ground stop at Chicago O'Hare airport amid winter storm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has halted all flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare Airport — one of the nation's busiest — due to a sprawling winter storm. The alert on the agency's website said the stop would last at least through 9 p.m. CST. Hundreds of flights already were canceled Friday at the airport. Earlier in the day, a plane slid off an icy taxiway in Kansas City.
Owner of boat that sank, killing 17, settles final lawsuit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The owner of a tourist duck boat that sank in a Missouri lake, killing 17 people, has settled its final pending lawsuit for an undisclosed amount. Thirty-one lawsuits have been filed against Ripley Entertainment since the former World War II amphibious vehicle sank in July 2018 at Table Rock Lake near Branson. A joint motion for approval of a confidential settlement was filed Thursday in the final pending suit, which was filed by Joseph and William Strecker. Their 68-year-old mother, Rosemarie Hamann, was killed when the boat sank. A Ripley spokeswoman declined to discuss details of the settlement.
Man serving life sentence in 1979 killing dies in prison
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 75-year-old man serving a life sentence for killing another man more than four decades ago in southwest Missouri has died in prison. The Missouri Department of Corrections said in a news release that Willard Woods died Thursday at the Jefferson City Correctional Center of apparent natural causes. He was sentenced to life with no parole for 50 years for the 1979 killing of Allen House, whom he pulled a gun on after he saw him getting into a truck at a roadside pasture gate. Prosecutors say he then forced House to drive to a Newton County cemetery lane, where he stole his wallet and shot him.
Man sentenced to 5 years for Missouri post office heist
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been sentenced to five years in prison for robbing a suburban St. Louis post office. Sixty-year-old Dywane Upchurch was sentenced Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm and assault while committing a robbery. He pleaded guilty in October. Authorities say Upchurch was armed with a semi-automatic pistol in December 2018 when he entered the rear door of the U.S. Post Office in Richmond Heights, forced employees into a restroom and stole about $8,800 in crash from the register. He was taken into custody about a month later.
Man sentenced for St. Louis carjacking with toddler in car
A St. Louis man who carjacked a car with a toddler inside has been sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison. Federal authorities say Elijah Roberts used a gun to take a woman's car in St. Louis on February 2018 just after she buckled her children into car seats. The woman was able to get her infant out but Roberts drove away with her 15-month-old son in the car. The boy was later found safe in an alley. Roberts led police on a 45-minute chase, during which he rammed two police cars and injured an officer. He was arrested after the car broke down. He was sentenced Thursday.