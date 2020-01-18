Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Kentucky governor makes case for criminal-justice reforms
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has intensified his push for a criminal-justice overhaul. The governor said Friday that rising inmate populations and crumbling prisons are sapping the state of money needed for education and health care. Beshear says the state needs to reduce incarceration rates, which in turn would create opportunities to consolidate prisons. He calls it the “fiscally responsible thing to do." He's calling for bipartisan discussions with state lawmakers. Cost increases to maintain corrections operations are estimated to exceed $115 million through fiscal year 2022.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE
House Republicans to offer public assistance reform bill
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican leaders in the Kentucky House are preparing to unveil legislation aimed at increasing the state's workforce. The proposal will offer transitional support to ease people off public assistance. House Speaker David Osborne says the measure will be introduced next week. He says the goal is to tackle “systemic problems" that can discourage people from taking jobs out of fear of losing public benefits. Osborne says the bill will encourage people to enter the workforce by helping them overcome such barriers as health insurance and child care costs. He says Kentucky has one of the country's worst labor-force participation rates.
WITNESS OATH-LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE
Legislative leaders consider having witnesses take an oath
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky General Assembly leaders are considering a rule change requiring witnesses who testify during legislative committee meetings to be sworn in under oath. House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers said Friday that sometimes witnesses give false statements during meetings and that information often ends up in news reports. The two are considering a rule change that would requite witnesses to be sworn in under oath. Stivers says leaders need to discuss a protocol and potential penalties. Stivers says he doesn't want to intimidate people from testifying before committees. Specific examples of false testimonies given to to legislative committees weren't clarified.
FATAL FIRE
Mother, daughter die in residential fire
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old girl and her mother died when their home in south-central Kentucky caught fire. Kentucky STate Police said in a statement that firefighters found the bodies of 33-year-old Tiffany Mooneyhan and her daughter, Aylanna Mooneyhan, in their Brownsville residence after extinguishing the blaze. No foul play is suspected. Police did not say what caused the fire. An investigation into the blaze was continuing. No further information was immediately released.
SUPREME COURT CLERK
Longtime Kentucky Supreme Court clerk to retire
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A fixture of Kentucky's Supreme Court for 25 years is retiring. Susan Stokley Clary, the clerk of the Supreme Court, will step down on Feb. 1. Clary has been clerk for three chief justices and is responsible for the custody, control and storage of all Supreme Court records. Chief Justice John Minton said Clary is synonymous with the state's highest court. Clary was named clerk in 1995, and previously served as general counsel and court administrator for the Supreme Court.
ELK STUDY
Officials to begin 3-year study of elk in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Researchers are launching a three-year study of elk in Kentucky. WFPL reports that the University of Kentucky and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are teaming up on the study, which begins this month and will focus on elk reproduction and survival. The animals were native to Kentucky before being wiped out before the Civil War by unregulated hunting. They were reintroduced about 20 years ago and the population has grown since then to about 10,000 animals spread over 16 counties in eastern Kentucky. Officials say nearly all the current animals were born in the state.