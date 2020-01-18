Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-XGR-MEDICAL-MARIJUANA-KANSAS
Advocates' hopes high as Kansas heads for medical pot debate
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers expect this year to have their most serious debate so far on medical marijuana. They're fueling high hopes for advocates who've been stymied by state's prohibitionist roots and a Republican-controlled Legislature. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has said she would sign a bill. A House committee has committed itself to reviewing the issue, and its members had a brief, informal debate in the year's first meeting earlier this week. Legislators in both parties concede that they're being forced to consider the issue more seriously because conservative neighbors Missouri and Oklahoma legalized the medical use of marijuana through ballot initiatives.
KANSAS SUPREME COURT-VACANCY
Judge, lawyer, AG's staffer finalists for top Kansas court
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Court of Appeals judge, a Lawrence attorney and a veteran prosecutor now working for the attorney general's office are finalists for a state Supreme Court seat. A lawyer-led state nominating commission on Friday sent the candidates' names to Gov. Laura Kelly. She has until March 17 to pick one. The finalists are Court of Appeals Judge Thomas Malone, Lawrence attorney Keynen Wall and Steven Obermeier, who worked three decades as a Johnson County prosecutor before becoming assistant state solicitor general in 2017. A seat on the seven-member court is open because former Chief Justice Lawton Nuss retired.
SEX FOR RENT
Kansas property managers to pay $160,000 for sex harassment
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Department of Justice says a Wichita property manager accused of inappropriately touching female tenants and repeatedly asking them for sex will pay $160,000 in damages and penalties under a settlement. The federal lawsuit alleged Thong Cao sexually harassed tenants since at least 2009 at rental properties he owned or operated in Wichita. His wife was also named in the lawsuit because she owned or co-owned some of the properties. The consent order filed Friday requires them to pay $155,000 to 11 former tenants and a $5,000 civil penalty. It also bars them from managing residential properties in the future.
BOEING 737 MAX-KANSAS
Moody's says Kansas layoffs threaten government tax revenues
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Moody's Investors Service says that layoffs at Spirit AeroSystems are “credit negative” for the city of Wichita, Sedgwick County and local communities because the workforce reduction threatens retail sales. That lowers sales tax revenues that support government budgets. The credit rating service said Friday that most local governments in the Wichita area would be able to weather a short-term economic slowdown stemming from the layoffs. However, it anticipated that workers will move out of the area if the lower staffing at Spirit and other suppliers continues for an extended time.
TWINS INJURED-DEATH
Infant Wichita boy allegedly abused by father dies
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a 2-month old boy who was injured along with his twin sister has died. Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson says Marrell Williams died Thursday. His twin sister was also hospitalized with a healing broken femur. The children's father, Marlin Williams, was charged earlier this week with three counts of aggravated battery. KAKE-TV reports authorities say the case will be presented to the district attorney's office for upgraded charges. The children were found injured at their Wichita home last Friday. In a second, unrelated case, a 9-month-old Wichita girl who was also injured last Friday died on Wednesday.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Full ground stop at Chicago O'Hare airport amid winter storm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has halted all flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare Airport — one of the nation's busiest — due to a sprawling winter storm. The alert on the agency's website said the stop would last at least through 9 p.m. CST. Hundreds of flights already were canceled Friday at the airport. Earlier in the day, a plane slid off an icy taxiway in Kansas City.
MURDER TRIAL POSTPONED
Leavenworth murder trial postponed after new evidence found
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 32-year-old Leavenworth man's murder trial in the Christmas 2017 death of a Kansas City man has been postponed. Ramaun Johnson was scheduled to go to trial Jan. 27 on a felony murder charge but a request for a continuance was granted Wednesday. Johnson is charged in the death of Shavar Walker, of Kansas City, who was shot outside a Leavenworth apartment complex. Prosecutors are not necessarily alleging that Johnson shot Walker, but that he was involved in a drug deal that led to Walker's death. Johnson's attorney said Wednesday a possible co-defendant has been identified but the person has not been charged.
HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
Hit-and-run driver critically injures pedestrian in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a hit-and-run driver has critically injured a pedestrian in Kansas City, Kansas. Police say a pickup-truck driver left the scene before officers responded Friday morning. The injured pedestrian is receiving treatment at a hospital. The crash is under investigation.