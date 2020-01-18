Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Of the coaches in the NFL's Final Four, Andy Reid is the outlier. Only Kansas City's coach has been the head man in a Super Bowl. Only Reid is close to having a Hall of Fame-worthy resume. Only Reid has been around for a couple of decades. So while Tennessee's Mike Vrabel, Green Bay's Matt LaFleur and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan might look up to Reid and his career achievements, they also recognize that whichever of them wins the NFL title will be doing so for the first time as a coach.