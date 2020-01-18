First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A cold front will move through this morning, putting an end to the rain but introducing a much colder pattern for the next several days. In fact, the warmest air of the next week will be happening this morning in the southwest winds right behind the rainfall. By Monday and Tuesday we’ll be experiencing the coldest weather of the season thus far. In the meantime, rain will end from west to east this morning but strong southwest winds will develop behind the front. Those winds will become northwesterly and begin to decrease later this afternoon. Morning temps In the 50s will fall into the 40s and even 30s by late afternoon and evening. Overnight it will be much colder…with daybreak lows Sunday morning well down into the 20s.