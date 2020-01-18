First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The big story for the next few days will be the dramatically colder weather. An arctic high sinking southeast out of Canada will blow much colder air into our region overnight…and it will stick around for 3 or 4 days. For tonight and Sunday a strong northwest breeze will add a significant wind chill effect as well….wind chills by tomorrow morning will likely be near zero in some areas. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 20s north to mid 30s south despite full sunshine. Our coldest day will be Monday, with highs mainly in the 20s…maybe near 30 in the Missouri Bootheel. Also on Monday a dry upper level system will drop in from the northwest with clouds and possibly a few light snow showers or flurries….but very dry air should keep precip extremely light if at all.