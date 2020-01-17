What you need to know Jan. 17

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Friday, Jan. 17.
Today will start cool and cloudy with temperatures below freezing.
Lisa Michaels our wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s.
Northwestern counties in the Heartland are under a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. today.
Light icing can cause some slick spots on roads. The worst of the ice will stay north of us.
Heading into the morning and early afternoon, areas from Reynolds County in Missouri to Jefferson County in Illinois may see wet snowflakes and freezing rain.
Temps will be warming up transitioning all of this into rain by the afternoon/evening.
Widespread and heavier rain moves in late tonight through Saturday morning. Highs today will be in the 30s to 40s.
Temperatures will be rising tonight instead of getting colder.
Very strong winds will pick up out of the south this evening. Gusts may be as high as 40-45 mph.
The second half of Saturday will be dry and partly cloudy.
Cold air moves in behind this strong front Sunday into early next week bringing many days of temps below freezing.
- Kentucky’s elections for governor and other constitutional offices may be shifted to even-numbered years.
- Seventh grader Caroline Blanton is heading a drive to help kids in foster care.
- The first Women’s March will take place in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, January 18.
- The remains of a Korean War soldier will return home to Illinois for burial.
A 6′9″, 17-year-old got some celebrity help finding a big suit for prom.
Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles surprised a group of girls at a Texas school.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.