Ranked teams meet as No. 3 Duke hosts No. 11 Louisville

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Louisville has depended on senior leadership while Duke has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Cardinals, seniors Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have combined to account for 66 percent of the team's scoring, including 77 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 54 percent of Duke's scoring this season.