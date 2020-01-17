Rain and gusty winds tonight followed by much colder weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. Scattered light rain and sleet showers have been moving across the Heartland but little impact has been felt. Temperatures are warming above freezing and this will cause precipitation to fall as rain for most areas the rest of the night. Temperatures will continue to rise over night with readings in the upper 40s and middle 50s by morning.
Saturday a cold front will move through during the morning hours. We will see gusty winds with this front as well as showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Temperatures will fall once the front moves through. By Saturday afternoon reading will be in the lower 30s north to middle 40s south.
Much colder air will hang around the Heartland for the first half of next week. Lows at night will be in the teens with a few single digits north. Highs will be in the 20s and lower 30s.
