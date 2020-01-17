Paducah man arrested for assaulting woman with BB gun

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Thursday evening, a 19-year-old Paducah man was arrested in connection with an assault investigation.
On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Paducah Police Officers responded to Baptist Health for a report of an assault with a BB gun.
The victim, a 27-year-old woman, told officers that Preston Crain had shot her multiple times with a BB gun.
Hospital staff and Detective Jason Hicks identified 16 different spots on her body where she was injured from being shot.
Detectives Hicks received an arrest warrant for Crain. He was arrested by officers Thursday evening.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.