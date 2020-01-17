Owner of boat that sank, killing 17, settles final lawsuit

The owner of a tourist duck boat that sank in a Missouri lake, killing 17 people, has settled its final pending lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The owner of a tourist duck boat that sank in a Missouri lake, killing 17 people, has settled its final pending lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.

Thirty-one lawsuits have been filed against Ripley Entertainment since the former World War II amphibious vehicle sank in July 2018 at Table Rock Lake near Branson.

A joint motion for approval of a confidential settlement was filed Thursday in the final pending suit, which was filed by Joseph and William Strecker. Their 68-year-old mother, Rosemarie Hamann, was killed when the boat sank.

A Ripley spokeswoman declined to discuss details of the settlement.

