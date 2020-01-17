Murphysboro, Ill. man sentenced to 1 year in prison on weapon charge

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to one year in prison on a weapon charge.
Richard L. Bone, 30, was sentenced one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of mandatory supervised release for unlawful use of a weapon in Jackson County Circuit Court on Thursday, January 16.
According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, the evidence showed that on February 5, 2019, officers from the Murphysboro Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of North 14th Street in Murphysboro after receiving a report of a man with a gun.
Officers found a man in the area matching the description given and identified him as Richard Bone. As officers tried to talk to him, they say Bone walked away reaching toward his waistband.
While arresting Bone, officers say they found a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun in the waistband of his pants. Officers also found a baggy containing a small amount of methamphetamine in Bone’s front pocket.
Police say Bone did not have a FOID card and was not eligible to have one.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew W. Suthard was responsible for the prosecution of the case.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.