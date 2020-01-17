Methamphetamine found on ground and in vehicle man arrested

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested after he was found with methamphetamine and other drug related items.
Charles Huff, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies said on January 17 at 1:50 a.m. a suspicious vehicle was parked at the intersection of Nathan and Emily Drive.
Deputies say paraphernalia and methamphetamine outside the passengers door on the ground while speaking to people inside the vehicle.
They searched the vehicle and found additional methamphetamine.
