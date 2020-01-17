McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 men after failed traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help finding two men.
On Friday, January 17, two deputies saw a vehicle leave the home of 27-year-old Zachary Bonn and recognized the passenger as 22-year-old Christopher Fontana.
According to deputies, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and was unable to be stopped for traffic violations. The vehicle was found a short time later in a wooded area behind Rutter St.
They say it was unoccupied.
Deputies with the help of the Paducah Police Department searched the area, but were unable to find Bonn and Fontana.
Anyone with information on the incident or their location is asked to contact the sheriff’s department.
