Man facing drug charges in Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop on Jan. 16 landed one man in jail in Graves County, Kentucky.
According to deputies, at 9:30 p.m. stopped a 2006 Buick Sedan on State Route 1241 driven by 24-year-old Jordan Vogt.
Vogt was charged with trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, operating a vehicle under the influence, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, speeding 13 miles over the limit and having an open alcohol container.
As deputies investigated, they found Vogt to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
They said he was driving under the influence as well.
Vogt was places under arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.
