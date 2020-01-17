Man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Ballard County, Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, January 16.
David Blye was charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (greater than 2 grams), first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card and tampering with physical evidence.
According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were watching the business parking lots in Kevil after several complaints and tips of drug activity in the area.
One deputy saw a gray Nissan back into a parking spot at the Dollar General on the east side of the building, far from the doors.
They say a man was seen getting out, going to the trunk and then returning to the driver’s seat. Several minutes later, deputies say a white vehicle parked nearby, and a woman got out of the car and got into the gray Nissan.
Both cars later left with no one entering the store.
Deputies pulled over both vehicles.
The driver of the Nissan was identified as David Blye.
Ballard County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 Abby was called to the scene and alerted on the trunk area of the Nissan.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies say they found almost 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, scales, extra baggies, syringes and other paraphernalia consistent with the sale of drugs, all located in the trunk.
