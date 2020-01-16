A light wintry mix possible in parts of the Heartland tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Clouds are increasing ahead of our next storm system with cold air in place. We will likely remain dry overnight with temperatures falling into the middle 20s north to near 30 south.
Friday we will be cloudy with a light wintry mix possible during the morning hours across our northern and western counties. A winter weather advisory has been issued tomorrow for these areas. Afternoon temperatures on Friday will be in the middle to upper 30s.
More precipitation will move towards the Heartland Friday evening but at this time temperatures should be warm enough for only rain. High temperatures for Friday will not be reached until late Friday evening. A cold front will move through the area early Saturday with much colder weather moving in for the end of your weekend into next week.
