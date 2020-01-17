Light Icing Possible in Northwestern Counties Today

A cool and cloudy start with temps below freezing, but wind chill values in the teens and 20s. Northwestern counties in the Heartland are under a winter weather advisory through 6PM today. Light icing can cause some slick spots on roads. The worst of the ice will stay north of us. Heading into the morning and early afternoon, areas from Reynolds county in Missouri to Jefferson county in Illinois may see wet snowflakes and freezing rain. Temps will be warming up transitioning all of this into rain by the afternoon/evening. Widespread and heavier rain moves in late tonight through Saturday morning. Highs today (late) will be in the mid 30s north to low 40s south.