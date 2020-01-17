Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ST. LOUIS CARJACKING SENTENCE
Man sentenced for St. Louis carjacking with toddler in car
A St. Louis man who carjacked a car with a toddler inside has been sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison. Federal authorities say Elijah Roberts used a gun to take a woman's car in St. Louis on February 2018 just after she buckled her children into car seats. The woman was able to get her infant out but Roberts drove away with her 15-month-old son in the car. The boy was later found safe in an alley. Roberts led police on a 45-minute chase, during which he rammed two police cars and injured an officer. He was arrested after the car broke down. He was sentenced Thursday.
MEDICAID EXPANSION-MISSOURI
Missouri governor denounces expanding government health care
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson says he'll fight efforts to expand the number of people eligible for government health care in Missouri. Parson told The Associated Press on Thursday that the state cannot afford to expand Medicaid. He plans to speak out against a proposed constitutional amendment on the issue. The measure would allow adults earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level to access Medicaid. The campaign manager for Medicaid expansion says they have gathered roughly 90,000 petition signatures so far. That's more than halfway to the target of about 172,000 needed to qualify the measure for the November ballot.
LAWN MOWER KILLING
Man who was angry about missing mower charged with murder
KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis man has been charged will fatally shooting another man after getting mad at him about a missing lawn mower and leaf blower. Thirty-six-year-old Antonio Taylor was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 40-year-old Gary Flemings. Police say his body was found in September in a vacant residence in the suburb of Kinloch. The probable cause statement says Taylor drove the victim to the abandoned building and shot him multiple times several days after getting angry with him about the missing equipment. No attorney is listed for Taylor in online court records.
NEIGHBOR KILLED-CONVICTION
Man convicted of killing his neighbor in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — A 62-year-old Carthage man has been found guilty of fatally shooting his neighbor. Ricky Marchbanks was convicted Wednesday of killing 38-year-old Jeremy Neeper in 2016. Marchbanks claimed the shooting was self-defense because Neeper was pointing a gun at him. But prosecutors said during the trial that no gun was found at the scene and Marchbanks fled the area. They also said Marchbanks left a phone message before the shooting saying he was going to kill Neeper because Neeper had tipped over Marchbanks' lawn mower. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence in Missouri of life without parole.
STARBUCKS-UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES
Starbucks, home of the $4 latte, is moving into poor areas
DETROIT (AP) — Starbucks, the home of the $4 latte, is expanding a program to open coffee shops in poor neighborhoods. The Seattle-based company plans to open or remodel 85 stores by 2025 in rural and urban communities across the U.S. Each store will have event space, and Starbucks will work with local United Way chapters to offer programs like youth job training. Starbucks has opened 15 community stores since it announced the project 2015, including ones in Ferguson, Missouri, and New Orleans. The company says the stores are profitable and feature the same menu and similar prices as regular Starbucks.
HIGHWAY SHOOTING-ST. LOUIS COUNTY
Man wounded in latest shooting along I-270 in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a gunman has opened fire along a St. Louis County highway and wounded a motorist who crashed into a cable barrier. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Wednesday night shooting is the third on Interstate 270 in recent weeks. No one else was in the car with the unidentified 40-year-old victim when someone in another vehicle opened fire and then sped away, possibly in a Pontiac. No arrests have been made. The wounded man's medical condition wasn't immediately available. Two other shootings in recent weeks have left one man dead and three people injured. Police said the earlier shootings appeared unrelated.
BANK HEIST
Man sentenced to 4 years in prison in Missouri bank heist
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for robbing a St. Louis County bank. The U.S. attorney's office says 57-year-old Mitchell Finley was sentenced Wednesday for the heist and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents say he approached a teller in April, placed a white bag on the counter and announced that he was robbing the bank. The teller put $4,131 into the bag. He then went to a nearby restaurant, where he was arrested. A backpack that was found next to him contained the clothing he wore during the bank robbery and the stolen money.
MISSOURI SENATORS-APPOINTMENTS
Missouri Senate confirms 2 Democratic colleagues to new jobs
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two Democratic state senators from Kansas City are leaving to take executive branch jobs. The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointments of Sen. Shalonn “Kiki” Curls to the state Labor and Industrial Relations Committee and Sen. Jason Holsman to the Missouri Public Service Commission. Holsman will join a five-person panel that regulates public utilities. Curls will join a three-member commission that hears appeals of administrative decisions in workers' injury and unemployment cases. Both senators were prohibited by term limits from seeking re-election this year. Their departure leaves Democrats with only eight senators compared to Republicans' 24-member majority in the Senate.