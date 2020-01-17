KYTC assuming all responsibility for issuing REAL ID

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are deciding where REAL ID’s can be issued.
At the current time KYTC is taking up that responsibility.
That means REAL ID complaint license and IDs are not going to be available in Circuit Court Clerk offices.
Officials said KYTC is working on a plan to open regional offices across Kentucky to issue REAL ID.
Circuit Court Clerk’s offices will continue to issue the current Kentucky license and ID cards that have always been available at these locations.
The license and ID cards issued in these offices will remain good until expiration.
However, they will no longer be an acceptable form of identification after October 1, 2020 to board domestic flight, enter a military base or a federal facility.
It is recommended that if you need a form of ID for any reason listed above, that you apply for a passport.
You can find more information, visit drive.ky.gov or call (502) 564-1257.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.