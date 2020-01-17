2 juveniles arrested in Cape Girardeau armed robbery from June 2019

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were arrested in an armed robbery case out of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann the robbery happened on June 4, 2019.
It was at 6 p.m. on the 600 block of South Part Street.
Hann said the juveniles lured the victim to an abandoned home to rob them.
They shot the victim in the back of the head and took his wallet, debit card and cash, Hann said.
Hann said the victim has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.