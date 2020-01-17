Jury convicts man for attempted burglary

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Xavier M. Ray, 36, was convicted by a Dunklin County Jury of the felony of attempted burglary.
Ray had warrants out for his arrest when employees with a bail bond company tried to catch him.
While attempting to escape, Ray tried to break in to a Malden home.
The homeowner had to physically hold on to his door shut to prevent Ray from getting inside.
Soon after the attempted burglary, the employees captured him.
Later, the Malden Police Department arrested Ray.
The jury trial was presided over by The Honorable Robert Mayer.
Based on Ray’s prior felony convictions for robbery and distributing a controlled substance near a school, he is considered a prior and persistent felony offender and faces up to fifteen years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Judge Mayer set a sentencing hearing for March 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. following a sentencing assessment report by the Division of Probation and Parole.
Prosecuting Attorney Jain thanks the Malden Police Department for their work on this case
