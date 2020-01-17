Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Of the coaches in the NFL's Final Four, Andy Reid is the outlier. Only Kansas City's coach has been the head man in a Super Bowl. Only Reid is close to having a Hall of Fame-worthy resume. Only Reid has been around for a couple of decades. So while Tennessee's Mike Vrabel, Green Bay's Matt LaFleur and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan might look up to Reid and his career achievements, they also recognize that whichever of them wins the NFL title will be doing so for the first time as a coach.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been among the best bargains in professional sports, leading his team to back-to-back AFC title games on his rookie contract. He's largely flown under the radar this season, too, thanks to a series of injuries and the ascendance of Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson. But with the end of the season drawing near, all that is about to change. Mahomes is lining himself up for a payday unlike anything the NFL has ever seen.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship game. For Chiefs coach Andy Reid it's one more opportunity to return to the Super Bowl. That's something he's accomplished only once in his long career. For Titans counterpart Mike Vrabel it's an opportunity to make it back as a coach after winning three Lombardi Trophies as a player in New England. The game features the power running of the Titans' Derrick Henry and the aerial assault of the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in an intriguing matchup for a spot in Miami.
UNDATED (AP) — Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans is the first AFC championship since 2002 that doesn't feature Tom Brady or Peyton Manning or Ben Roethlisberger. Brady and the New England Patriots are missing from the conference championship weekend for the first time since 2010. Brady has been to 13 AFC title games and won nine of them. John Elway's Denver Broncos defeated the Cleveland Browns in two of the most famous AFC title game showdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the San Diego Chargers in 1982 in minus-59 degrees wind chill that left Dan Fouts with icicles hanging from his beard.
UNDATED (AP) — Derrick Henry has just about carried Tennessee's offense to the AFC championship game. The Titans have been stellar on defense as well. Now they take on Patrick Mahomes and the potent Kansas City Chiefs for a trip to the Super Bowl. Here's how the teams match up.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Aliyah Boston and Victaria Saxon each had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to a 78-45 victory over Missouri. Zia Cooke and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 14 each for the Gamecocks, who played their first game since taking over the top spot in the AP Top 25. Aijha Blackwell scored 13 points to lead the Tigers.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — New Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino says he knew he wouldn't stay retired. Petrino made the comment at his introductory news conference Thursday. Petrino's string of embarrassing foibles at previous coaching stops made him a high-risk proposition at the big schools. He says he is glad to have a job again, even if it's at one of the bottom programs in the second tier of college football. Petrino says one of the things he can teach players is that they always have obstacles to overcome.
UNDATED (AP) — Rutgers hosts Minnesota in one of the top games in the Big Ten this weekend. The Scarlet Knights have won seven of their last eight games, are off to their best start since 1982-83 and sit one game behind first-place Michigan State. Rutgers is 12-0 at home entering the game against Minnesota (10-7, 4-3). The 6-foot-11, 250-pound Myles Johnson figures to get tested by the Gophers' 6-10, 240 Daniel Oturu. Oturu has seven games with 20 points and 10 rebounds, most in the country. Minnesota comes in 0-5 on the road.