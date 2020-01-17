2 former employees of mental health center arrested, 1 wanted on misconduct charges

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Former employees of Choate Mental Health and Development Center have been arrested on misconduct and other charges.
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation announced the arrest on Friday, Jan. 17.
ISP officials arrived at the center in Anna, Illinois on March 22, 2018 to investigate allegations of the abuse of mental health patients.
The Union County Grand Jury issued indictments on Jan. 6, 2020 for Sheri L. Fish and Cody A. Barger and Johnathan C. Lingle.
According to ISP officials, Fish, 49 of Sherman, Ill. and Barger, 25, of Grantsburg, Ill. were taken into custody.
Fish was taken to the Sangamon County Jail on January 16, 2020. She is being held on a charge of official misconduct with a $25,000 bond.
Barger was taken to the Union County Jail on January 14, 2020. He is being held on charges of official misconduct and obstruction of justice with a $25,000 bond.
Lingle, 28 of Goreville, Ill., has not been arrested at this time. Union County is expected charges of official misconduct and obstruction of justice for him.
Anyone with information about where Lingle may be is encouraged to contact the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation Collinsville office at (618) 346-3500.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.