First Alert Friday Forecast

Warmer air moving in from the southwest has led to some patchy mixed precipitation this morning, mainly in the form of light sleet and light freezing rain. As temps continue to slowly warm from south to north the ‘ice’ threat will gradually move north of our area by this afternoon…so any precip this afternoon should be just light rain. As the main low deepens and approaches overnight, very strong south winds will develop and rain chances and intensity will increase. Air temps should gradually rise from near 40 this evening to the 50’s by Saturday morning. Winds may become very strong overnight…with gusts to over 40mph possible. Wind Advisories may eventually be issued.
A cold front pushes through from west to east Saturday morning….clearing out the rain but introducing a cooling trend…with temps falling during the day (along with gusty west winds.) The period from Saturday night through about Tuesday will be dry but quite cold. In fact this looks to be the coldest weather of the winter thus far, with highs close to or even below freezing on Sunday and Monday! By later next week we’ll start to moderate again…with a chance of breezy and rainy weather again by late next week.
