First Alert Friday Forecast

Warmer air moving in from the southwest has led to some patchy mixed precipitation this morning, mainly in the form of light sleet and light freezing rain. As temps continue to slowly warm from south to north the ‘ice’ threat will gradually move north of our area by this afternoon…so any precip this afternoon should be just light rain. As the main low deepens and approaches overnight, very strong south winds will develop and rain chances and intensity will increase. Air temps should gradually rise from near 40 this evening to the 50’s by Saturday morning. Winds may become very strong overnight…with gusts to over 40mph possible. Wind Advisories may eventually be issued.