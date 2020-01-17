Dexter woman collides with Calloway County dump truck

DEXTER, Ky. (KFVS) - A Dexter woman collided with a Calloway County dump truck at the intersection of KY 1346 and Ky 1824.
Henry G. Dale, 54, of Benton, who was operating a Calloway County Road Department dump truck, was stopped on KY 1346 headed west, preparing to cross KY 1824.
He did not see Kimberline A. Conner, 58, of Dexter, who was traveling south on KY 1824.
Dale pulled into the path of Conner.
This caused Conner to collide with the Dale in the right side.
Conner was transported to a local Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Both Dale and Conner were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.
The collision is being investigated by Trooper Mike Ray. He was assisted on scene by Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Murray Calloway County EMS, and Calloway County Fire & Rescue.
