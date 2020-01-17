Construction to being on Perry County schools FEMA shelter

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction is set to begin at Perry County Middle and High Schools on a new storm shelter for students.
School officials said a ceremonial groundbreaking for the project will be held on Friday, Jan. 31 at 12:30 p.m. The community is invited to attend.
Phase one was completed in Summer 2019.
During this phase, the site was prepared and improvements were made to infrastructure including sewer and water lines.
School officials said inside the shelter, there will be band and choir rooms, special education classrooms and resource rooms.
Smaller breakout rooms will be available for small group practice.
Classrooms for special education will be able to provide flexible learning experiences, school officials said.
They will have primary and secondary teaching walls with tackable and markerboard surfaces, an interactive projector and storage casework.
There will be a shared room for teaching and developing life skills with kitchen appliances and laundry machines.
On the exterior wall, there will be precast concrete insulated panels with a roof of precast concrete double trees and a concrete topping slab.
School officials said the roofing system installed over the concrete topping slab will be a TPO adhered systems over cover board and rigid insulation.
They expect to begin Phase 2 by late October or early November.
At this time FEMA will inspect the structure. Officials also expect to complete grants for the project at this time.
School officials said pedestrian traffic in the area of campus will be rerouted during construction.
On Monday, Jan. 20, access to the middle school multipurpose room and gymnasium will be through the bus parking lot.
For visitors, access will be through campus from Marin Street on National Guard Drive, then turning left on Career Center Drive and following it to the bus lot for home games and other events.
Visitors can enter through the back door of the gym which faces the lot. This will continue to the end of the year.
School officials said phase two of the PCMS project is being funded by a $2.2 million grant from FEMA.
Perry County School District 32 was awarded $2,222,439 in federal funding, with a $740,813 match, for a total of $2.963 million to construct two tornado safe rooms.
One safe room will serve Perryville High School, and the other will serve Perry County Middle School.
School officials said the rooms will be constructed during phase two of the Long Range Facilities Plan created by the district. The plan also includes building a new middle school.
The shelters must be completed within 30 months or by February 2021 per the FEMA grant.
School officials said Brockmiller Construction was awarded the bid for Phase 2. This was awarded at the November Board of Education Meeting for $4,252,900.
They anticipate he projects for the new middle school with the FEMA shelter will be around $15 million.
After construction, Phase 3 will begin in 2022 with the completion of the remaining portions of the new middle school.
