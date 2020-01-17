Caruthersville man sentenced to 5 years, $6,000 fine for Medicaid fraud.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Michael E. Robinson, 46, of Caruthersville was sentenced for conspiring to commit Medicaid fraud.
Robinson was sentenced to 5 years and ordered to repay more than $6,000 to the Medicaid program.
Robinson had a Medicaid in-home personal care service through the Consumer Directed Services program.
When Robinson was in a county jail, he told his attendant and co-defendant Felicia Ricks to tell her employer she was still working at his home.
An investigation, which included jailhouse phone calls, revealed that Robinson and Ricks conspired to deceive both Rick’s healthcare employer and the State of Missouri.
Ricks was sentenced in March 2019, following her guilty plea.
Robinson pleaded guilty to conspiring to cause the submission of 161 individual false claims for in-home personal care services.
This deception lost $6,021.09 from the Medicaid program.
“When individuals cheat the Medicaid system for personal gain, they not only rob the taxpayers who pay into the Medicaid system but also Medicaid recipients who actually need care and services,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “My office has been and will continue to be vigilant in investigating and prosecuting credible cases of Medicaid fraud in Missouri.”
“That $6,000 could have been spent providing over 1,000 Medicaid home delivered meals, over 60 hours of respite care for those caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s, or even approximately 30 hours of hands on nursing care for children with severe healthcare needs,” Stated Department of Health and Senior Services Deputy Division Director Jacob Luebbering, in a victim impact statement presented to the judge in this case.
This matter was referred to the Attorney General’s Office by the Missouri Medicaid Audit and Compliance Unit. The case was investigated by Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Investigator Crystal Lewis and was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Brad Crowell and Travis Turner, with the aid of Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Lytle.
