Wintry precipitation possible Friday in parts of the Heartland

Winter weather advisories are posted for our western and northern counties. Light freezing rain is possible in this area, which could cause a slick spots on roads. The advisory runs from 3AM on Friday morning through 6PM on Friday evening. Tonight lows will dip into the 20s. Highs on Friday will happen after sunset. Temperatures will rise all night into Saturday morning. Any wintry precipitation will change to rain Friday evening. Widespread rain and windy conditions will take over Friday night and Saturday morning. Much colder air sinks into the Heartland from Sunday through Tuesday.