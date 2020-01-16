Traffic Alert: Interstate 155 bridge from Caruthersville to Dyersburg closed.

(KFVS) - The Interstate 155 bridge that runs from Carthursville Mo. to Dyersburg Tn. has closed.
A spokesperson for the Missouri Highway Patrol said, several barges on the Mississippi have broken lose and hit the bridge.
The bridge will be closed for an unknown amount of time. The bridge will reopen, after it passes inspection.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Department of Transportation are in route to inspect the bridge.
