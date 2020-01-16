A seventh grader heads a drive to help foster children

Sikeston, Mo. (KFVS) -Seventh grader Caroline Blanton is heading a drive to help kids in foster care.
"I thought that it is important for a lot of kids to have something special,"she said.
Blanton attends Sikeston junior high.
“I wanted to start a duffel bag drive to collect bags for the bulldog pantry but mainly for the foster kids that go to schools,” she said.
She learned there was a need for duffel bags at the Bulldog pantry when donating things of her own. Often times when kids pick up items from the pantry they use trash bags.
"I think it will make them feel special that someone cared enough to give them a bag maybe it send a message that they are treated like trash or something because they only have a trash bag to carry their things around in," she explained.
Crissy Mayberry is a foster parent adviser, “When they come into care, they have nothing.”
Mayberry is also a executive director for Hope for One More in Cape Girardeau. They serve as a resource for foster kids and parents, and they also provide housing for children.
"Whenever children are taken into foster care it is the middle of a crisis situation often times it may be in the middle of the night, they may be taken in by law enforcement and they may not have time to gather their thing ," she said.
She said when the community does something to help it brightens their day.
“Seeing how excited they are to have something that’s their’s, and seeing how just that one little bit can provide them with a tremendous amount of comfort,” She said.
Blanton’s goal is to receive at least 50 bags to give to the pantry. She hopes receiving a bag will uplift their spirits a little.
"When we travel, we use bags so maybe they'll feel like a normal person," she said.
If you want to donate a duffel bag you can drop it off at the Sikeston Junior High before January 31st.
