Semi overturned, blocking traffic on southbound I-69

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An overturned semi truck is blocking traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 69.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said this is in Marshall County at the 37 mile marker.
The crash is between Benton and Mayfield just south of the U.S. 641 Spur Benton Interchange.
Official estimate that the road will be blocked for about three hours.
Drivers can self-detour using the U.S. 641 Spur at Benton to KY 58 westbound to return to I-69 via KY 131 near Mayfield.
