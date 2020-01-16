Remains of Sesser, Ill. soldier killed in Korean War return home

SESSER, Ill. (KFVS) - The remains of a Korean War soldier will return home for burial.
Army Cpl. William L. Brown, 18, of Sesser, Ill., was killed in the Korean War.
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, he was accounted for on October 17, 2019.
Brown will be buried in Mound City, Ill. The date has yet to be determined.
For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty office at 800-892-2490.
In late 1950, Brown was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on December 2, 1950, in the vicinity of the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces.
Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.
On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.
To identify his remains, scientists from DPAA used circumstantial evidence. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also used mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.
According to DPAA, Brown’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
