More than a thousand dollars worth of items stolen from The Salvation Army

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - About $1,200 worth of items was stolen from The Salvation Army over the weekend.
One of the many places in the community where you can seek warmth, clothes and a little bit of help.
“We wanna help people stay outta jail,” said Lieutenant Matt DeGonia, The Salvation Army.
That can be difficult for The Salvation Army when it’s the one targeted.
“You know when you do stuff to us that puts you in jail it’s kind of like hard you know that’s hard for us to go ‘okay how do we help you now,’” said DeGonia.
He said after Sunday worship a few people stayed in the building without anyone knowing.
“Because they were in the building, they were able to get at some of the money and some of the offering and that kind of stuff from Sunday service. As well as some of the clothing donations that we have for our homeless population and some computers and that kind of stuff," he said.
DeGonia knows the three men on a first name basis.
“One of them did attend church service that day they were here for Sunday worship. They are actually one of our regular worshipers, so it was kind of a surprise,” he said.
Cape Girardeau police said employees with The Salvation Army caught the men loading the items from the backdoor.
“We gave them a chance to say ‘hey I’m sorry, won’t do it, won’t happen again’ and then it would have been a non-issue for us. Obviously, we would have sat down and talked with them and figured out how we can help and let them know that’s not the right way to go.”
Police found Jaleel Montel Henry, Curtis Paul Williams and Bron’dale Lee Wilkerson a few hours later near an apartment.
DeGonia said he’s disappointed, and all the men needed to do was ask for a little help.
“Don’t be afraid to go and talk to somebody and go look ‘I’m really in need of help.’ Like I said we can’t help everybody with everything, but we’re gonna help you the best we can,” he said.
The three men are charged with second degree burglary and are currently in Cape Girardeau County Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.