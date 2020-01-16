Mo Attorney General warns of scams ahead of Chiefs Championship game

Kansas City, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is warning football fans of counterfeit tickets and efforts by scammers.
If you are buying tickets, make sure the tickets aren’t counterfeit.
Scammers often take advantage of playoff games in an attempt to scam unwary buyers.
In the past, counter fit tickets have been known to be sold through questionable sites online, or fake sellers in person or on the phone.
“To avoid losing hundreds of dollars and never receiving tickets or showing up to Arrowhead only to be turned away because you bought a fake ticket, use verified retailers and double check to make sure the tickets are legitimate. Remember, if the deal sounds too good to be true, it most likely is,” said Attorney General Schmitt.
Those who wish to buy tickets should use National Football League approved retailers.
NFL Ticket Exchange and Ticketmaster through the Chiefs’ official website, StubHub, and SeatGeek to buy or resell tickets, are all approved retailers.
According to the Chiefs Organization, individual tickets and parking passes for the playoffs will be mobile entry.
Consumers should be extremely cautious if considering purchasing tickets from individuals on eBay or Craigslist.
Be cautious of discounts that allow you to purchase tickets at a low price.
Make sure you know the value of your ticket before you are purchasing it.
If you or someone you know has been scammed by counterfeiters or you would like to report a suspicious company or individual, you can do so by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or filing a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.
