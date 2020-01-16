Man charged with arson for fire at Harrisburg, Ill. Walmart

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An Eldorado, Illinois man has been arrested for a fire at the Harrisburg Walmart store on New Year’s Eve.
James S. Curtis was charged with one count arson, three counts of criminal damage to property and one count of reckless conduct.
Curtis is scheduled to appear before Saline County Judge Walden Morris on Friday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. for a bail hearing.
According to the Saline County State’s Attorney Office, more than $100,000 in damage was caused by the fire inside the Walmart store.
The store suffered smoke and water damage.
Harrisburg Fire Chief Gunning said the fire was located on a shelving unit in the middle of the store.
No one was hurt.
The Walmart store reopened on Jan. 3 with reduced hours to allow for continued recovery.
All departments of store were open on Thursday, Jan. 9.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal Office, the Harrisburg Fire Department and the Harrisburg Police Department investigated the fire.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.