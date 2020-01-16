Looking ahead to the 2019 tax season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As are preparing to file their 2019 tax returns.
A new thing for those filing taxes in 2020, is that you no longer have to pay a fee for not having health insurance.
In years past, those who could not afford insurance had to pay.
One business owner who provides tax services said, it is important to have all your forms together before filing.
“A lot of times they file to early and then they come in a little bit later and they ‘we got another W-2 we forgot about.’ We see that quite a bit,” said Beverly Koehler, owner of Beverly Kowhler bookkeeping and tax services.
Tax returns can be submitted to the IRS beginning Jan. 27. Those who file taxes within the first week can potentially see a refund by mid Feb.
