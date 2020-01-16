Ledbetter Ky. woman dies in crash, driver charged

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Ledbetter Ky. woman has died in crash, on Interstate 69.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the accident on Jan. 15 at 1:45 p.m. The accident was on Interstate 69, near the Interstate 24 overpass.
Deputies said, Kyle Green, 39, of Paducah, was traveling north on I-69. For an unknown reason, Green lost control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail.
His passenger, Jamie Burks 33, was thrown from the vehicle. Burks was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.
Green was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center, where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and manslaughter.
An investigation into the crash continues and charges are still possible.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.