Ill. bill lowers retirement age to 60 for DHS security employees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) security employees could be allowed to retire at an earlier age if a new bill in the State Senate is approved.
Senate Bill 2467 would add “security employees” to the Tier 2 alternative retirement annuity formula under the State of Illinois Retirement System.
An example of DHS security employees would be those who work at facilities like Chester Mental Health Center.
The alternative formula allows participants to retire at age 60. The standard Tier 2 retirement age is 67.
The current formula applies to those who work with high-risk, high-stress jobs, such as corrections officers, state police and firefighters.
State Senator Paul Schimpf introduced the bill.
He believes DHS security employees perform demanding tasks and often face extreme cases.
"This is an issue of fairness in the workplace for those who do demanding jobs at mental health facilities, including Chester Mental Health Center,” said Sen. Schimpf. “These employees often face dangerous and emotionally challenging work and should be compensated accordingly.”
If SB 2467 is approved, current DHS security employees would be allowed to buy up to eight years of service to convert them towards the alternative program.
