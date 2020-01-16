Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — Second-ranked Baylor has won its 13th game in a row. The 14-1 Bears beat Iowa State 68-55 and are the only Big 12 team to make it through the first four conference games without a loss. Davion Mitchell had 17 points for Baylor. He hit three free throws in the final second of the first half, then made two 3-pointers early in the second half as the Bears started stretching the lead. Prentiss Nixon and Rasir Bolton both had nine points for Iowa State, which is 8-8 overall.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs gave Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark huge contracts in the offseason as part of a massive overhaul of their defense. Both have lived up to expectations. Ball-hawking safety Mathieu and star pass rusher Clark have helped the Chiefs return to the AFC title game. The pair are rare success stories for a franchise that has lavished big contracts on a series of players in what turned out to be wastes of money. The Chiefs will face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans benched Marcus Mariota in mid-October. That doesn't mean the Titans aren't making sure to tap the quarterback for help during their playoff run. Mariota has been busy in practice mimicking the upcoming quarterback from Tom Brady to Lamar Jackson and now Patrick Mahomes as the Titans prepare to play the Chiefs in the AFC championship game. Mariota also has gotten into each of the past three games, completing a pass in two and going out as a receiver in last week's win in Baltimore. Mariota says he'll do whatever he can to help the Titans.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jakub Voracek scored in overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3. Tyler Pitlick, Michael Raffl and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who won for the third time in their last four games. Brian Elliott, playing for the first time since Jan. 7, stopped 30 shots and improved to 6-2 in his career against his former team. Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly and Alexander Steen scored, and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues, who had their NHL best nine-game home winning streak snapped.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quinton Rose scored 19 points and Temple used a strong defensive performance to upset No. 16 Wichita State 65-53. Jake Forrester and Monty Scott each chipped in 11 points for the Owls (10-6, 2-3 American Athletic Conference), who on Wednesday night snapped a three-game losing streak while defeating a ranked opponent for the 13th consecutive seasons. Shockers leading scorer Erik Stevenson went scoreless, missing eight shots and five from 3-point range. Tyson Etienne, who entered tops in the conference with 37 3-pointers made, also was scoreless and missed three 3-point tries.
UNDATED (AP) — Derrick Henry has the Tennessee Titans one step away from an unlikely trip to the Super Bowl. They got this far because their running back has been unstoppable. Henry has led the Titans to a pair of upset wins on the road, becoming the first player with two games of 175 yards rushing or more in the same postseason. He rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown in a win at New England in the wild-card game and followed up with a franchise-record 195 yards rushing in Tennessee's win over No. 1 seed Baltimore in the divisional round.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Omer Yurtseven had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 19 points and Georgetown beat No. 25 Creighton 83-80. The Hoyas went on a 13-2 run early in the second half and never looked back as coach Patrick Ewing picked up his first win over the Bluejays in five tries. Georgetown snapped a five-game losing streak to Creighton and beat its second ranked opponent this season. Marcus Zegarowski led the Bluejays with 20 points while Denzel Mahoney added 19 off the bench. Creighton lost for the first time this season when scoring at least 70 points
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half and Northern Iowa rallied to beat Valparaiso 88-78. The Panthers had 10 turnovers in the first half that Valparaiso, which shot 53%, turned into 16 points, to trail 42-36. Northern Iowa, which closed the first half with a 3-pointer, scored the first 17 points of the second half, hitting every shot - six field goals, including three 3-pointers, and two free throws. Valparaiso clawed back, getting within one point on two occasions but in the last minute the Panthers made 7 of 8 free throws for their fourth-straight win. Javon Freeman-Liberty led Valpo with 28.