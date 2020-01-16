Grand Tower, Ill. fire likely sparks in basement of home, fire marshal investigating

GRAND TOWER, Ill. (KFVS) - Fire crews are working to put out a fire in Grand Tower, Illinois.
The Grand Tower Fire Chief Dennis Wright said the flames likely began in the basement of the single story home in the 100 block of Main Street overnight.
The home was empty at the time of the fire.
Officials are still working to determine how the fire started.
Wright said the electric was on, but the gas was off.
The fire marshal has been called in to help investigate.
Wright said the home is a total loss.
Right now crews are working to tear some of it down to put out the fire.
We have a crew headed that way now.
