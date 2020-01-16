First Women’s March in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The first Women’s March will take place in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, January 18.
It starts at Capaha Park at 10 a.m., rain or shine.
“For it to be started here by local people here, I think that says a lot that people here are motivated to stand up for women’s rights," said Ramona Bailey, one of the march’s organizers.
There’s a line up of several speakers and performers.
According to Bailey, the event is for people who want to know how to make a difference in the area, and everyone is invited to join.
“Just like the big cities do, we’re gonna put Cape on the map with this historic event which I think is super exciting. I am not from here so to be a part of the first ever women’s march here in Cape I think is super exciting," said Sarah Simas, one of the march’s organizers. “We want to show women throughout the country that we are standing shoulder to shoulder with them in support of women’s rights."
“And maybe inspire some other small town to initiate something in their area. So if everybody can’t get here, start where you are," said Bailey.
