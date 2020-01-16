First Alert Thursday Outlook

The big story for our region is the sudden re-appearance of a colder pattern…..after weeks of mostly mild weather. In the short-term, a storm coming out of the southwest will bring ice and snow to the upper Midwest tomorrow into tomorrow night….but most of our precip looks to be in the form of rainfall. However, on Friday there could be a bit of light wintery precip in the form of sleet or light snow showers over parts of MO and IL….but it shouldn’t have much impact as temps will be a bit above freezing and the precip should be pretty light. But south winds will bring warming temps and heavier ‘just rain’ to the area Friday night into Saturday morning.