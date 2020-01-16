First Alert: Morning temps near and below freezing

(KFVS) - Prepare for a cooler morning with temperatures near and below freezing.
Lisa Michaels says today will start off with cloudy skies, but decreasing clouds during the day will provide us with some sun.
It will be breezy at times with high temps in the 30s and 40s.
Clouds increase tonight with our next system.
We could see some snowflakes/wintry mix in portions of southern Illinois and northern southeast Missouri. Iut impacts do not look like much.
This will all transition to rain by Friday before noon. Heavy rain picks up Friday night through the first half of Saturday.
Very cold air moves in Sunday through early next week with subfreezing temps for highs.
