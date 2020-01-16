Corps of Engineers begin Phase I floodfight

(KFVS) - The Memphis District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers initiated its Phase I floodfight in the Cairo, Reelfoot-Obion and Missouri areas due to high river stages.
They also expect to begin a Phase I floodfight on the White River in Arkansas near the communities of Georgetown and Des Arc later in the week or over the weekend.
Current National Weather Service forecasts call for the Mississippi River to crest at 50 feet on the Cairo gage around January 18-19.
During its Phase I floodfight, USACE personnel deploy to the field and monitor all federal flood control works including levees, flood walls and pumping stations. They also monitor rainfall amounts in the affected areas and National Weather forecasts to determine if further action is warranted.
Seven employees from the Memphis District’s Caruthersville Area Office are currently assigned to Phase I floodfight duties.
In addition to floodfight activities, the Memphis District provides material assistance to communities and flood control organizations to help them. These may include portable pumps to remove water from flooded areas, plastic sheeting to cover levees and help minimize levee slides and erosion, sandbags and other items.
They strongly encourage residents to stay in touch with their local authorities and emergency management officials for updates on conditions in their areas.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.