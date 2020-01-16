Cape Girardeau firefighters brush up on lifesaving skills.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau firefighters have brushed up on some lifesaving skills.
During the week of Jan.13, the fire department underwent training with an emphasis on assessing the scene of a fire.
The department also focused on radio communications. The group is also undergoing drills, on how to help out their fellow firefighters, during an emergency situation.
Firefighters said, the goal of the training was to try and prepare for the unexpected.
“You know, we train for the real situation. We never know whether it’s going to be 2 o’clock in the afternoon like it is today or if it’s going to be 2AM and we’re going deal with a whole new set of conditions. So this practice and this repetition really helps us to perfect what those conditions are going to be on the fire ground,” said firefighter and EMS Chris Miller.
Jan. 15 training, featured four fire engines and one ladder truck.
